auditoire

Now is not the time to give up on experiences
Jul 16, 2020
Antoine Gouin

Now is not the time to give up on experiences

Auditoire’s Asia CEO argues that 'quick-fix' digital experiences can’t hold a candle to real experiential impact.

Auditoire teams up with TBWA's 65dB on social listening in China
Apr 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

Auditoire teams up with TBWA's 65dB on social listening in China

Omnicom partnership signals desire by experiential agencies to step further into the digital arena.

Photos: G-Star Raw's experiential show pulls out all the stops
Sep 30, 2019
Staff Reporters

Photos: G-Star Raw's experiential show pulls out all the stops

An audio-visual feast to celebrate the brand's 30th anniversary.

Live-streams becoming more interactive: Auditoire
Apr 16, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Live-streams becoming more interactive: Auditoire

The new GM for Auditoire Hong Kong on the evolving importance of live-streaming.

EMA winners: Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year
Mar 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

EMA winners: Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year

Over the past year, the winning agency has won new clients such as Volkswagen and Fendi, and has worked on a host of luxury events.

Auditoire names new Hong Kong GM
Jan 16, 2019
Staff Writer

Auditoire names new Hong Kong GM

Xavier Daurian fills in the position vacated by Pear Hsu.

