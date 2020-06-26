audio

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound
3 days ago
Max De Lucia

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

The streaming platform understands that even the strongest brand assets need room to evolve to meet new contexts.

In a quieter world, brands must think carefully about the noise they make
Jun 26, 2020
Max De Lucia

In a quieter world, brands must think carefully about the noise they make

Don’t just restart marketing by making noise for the sake of it. Use this moment in time to think about why we inherently need it.

Tweet with your voice to avoid getting 'lost in translation'
Jun 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Tweet with your voice to avoid getting 'lost in translation'

Because sometimes 280 characters 'aren't enough', Twitter said.

Loud and clear: Audio marketing investments gathering pace says IAB
Feb 26, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Loud and clear: Audio marketing investments gathering pace says IAB

Nine of 10 respondents to an IAB Australia study say they are placing ads in streaming services, as podcasts also see significant growth.

Mastercard's single is a priceless moment in musical history
Jan 14, 2020
John Shaw

Mastercard's single is a priceless moment in musical history

Is a brand releasing a song really as absurd as it sounds?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia