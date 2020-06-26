audio
Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound
The streaming platform understands that even the strongest brand assets need room to evolve to meet new contexts.
In a quieter world, brands must think carefully about the noise they make
Don’t just restart marketing by making noise for the sake of it. Use this moment in time to think about why we inherently need it.
Tweet with your voice to avoid getting 'lost in translation'
Because sometimes 280 characters 'aren't enough', Twitter said.
Loud and clear: Audio marketing investments gathering pace says IAB
Nine of 10 respondents to an IAB Australia study say they are placing ads in streaming services, as podcasts also see significant growth.
Mastercard's single is a priceless moment in musical history
Is a brand releasing a song really as absurd as it sounds?
BBC Global News report reveals the persuasive power of branded podcasts
Amid an ‘audio renaissance’, new Audio: Activated thought-leadership study highlights the efficacy of audio in boosting brand engagement
