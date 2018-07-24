audience data

Essence to offer brands a 'Data Health Check'
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Essence to offer brands a 'Data Health Check'

The strategy-consulting service, which aims to help brands maximise value from their audience data, was developed in a Singapore-based innovation hub.

Only 14% of audience-data purchases deemed successful
Jul 24, 2018
Matthew Miller

Only 14% of audience-data purchases deemed successful

Data accuracy and imprecise targeting are key concerns for marketers buying audience data, according to research by Lotame.

Context data will transform your understanding of programmatic
Jan 27, 2017
Chris Pattinson

Context data will transform your understanding of programmatic

New developments will make the earlier era of programmatic advertising appear crude and simplistic by comparison.

SEA sees 256% surge in demand for audience data: Eyeota
Oct 20, 2015
Gabey Goh

SEA sees 256% surge in demand for audience data: Eyeota

SINGAPORE - Southeast Asia (SEA) saw a significant surge of 256 percent in audience data expenditure from Q1 to Q2, but the dramatic swing indicates that the use of audience data is still nascent in the region, according to the latest Eyeota Index report.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

5 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

6 WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

7 Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

8 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

9 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to drive better creative output

10 Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to improve creative