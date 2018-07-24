Search
Essence to offer brands a 'Data Health Check'
The strategy-consulting service, which aims to help brands maximise value from their audience data, was developed in a Singapore-based innovation hub.
Jul 24, 2018
Only 14% of audience-data purchases deemed successful
Data accuracy and imprecise targeting are key concerns for marketers buying audience data, according to research by Lotame.
Jan 27, 2017
Context data will transform your understanding of programmatic
New developments will make the earlier era of programmatic advertising appear crude and simplistic by comparison.
Oct 20, 2015
SEA sees 256% surge in demand for audience data: Eyeota
SINGAPORE - Southeast Asia (SEA) saw a significant surge of 256 percent in audience data expenditure from Q1 to Q2, but the dramatic swing indicates that the use of audience data is still nascent in the region, according to the latest Eyeota Index report.
