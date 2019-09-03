audience
YouTube starts phasing out exact subscriber numbers
Users have complained that loss of accuracy may put off brand partners.
Why gender-neutral marketing may not mean equality
Efforts to address authentic differences between men and women need not be held back in the name of political correctness or progressiveness, say practitioners.
Key do's and don'ts of content marketing
IAB Southeast Asia and India's content committee explains how to avoid both common and lesser known marketing mistakes.
The power of audience data for ad dollars
Three ways publishers can win.
BBC toolkit rates emotional impact of sponsored content
A qualitative technique to master consumer reactions?
Has the Facebook audience inflation issue been overblown?
Industry experts weigh in on whether the most recent Facebook controversy is a serious issue or merely a distraction from effective planning.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins