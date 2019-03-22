Search
AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner
Golds for Australia and New Zealand’s Agency Head of the Year, Performance Agency of the Year, and Independent Agency of the Year confirms remarkable 12 months of growth.
Mar 22, 2019
Ian Czencz resigns from Atomic 212
The MD of the Sydney branch leaves to focus on strategy, according to the agency.
