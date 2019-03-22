atomic 212

Ian Czencz resigns from Atomic 212
Mar 22, 2019
Olivia Parker

Ian Czencz resigns from Atomic 212

The MD of the Sydney branch leaves to focus on strategy, according to the agency.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

3 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

4 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

5 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

6 Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

7 Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

8 Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

9 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

10 A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023