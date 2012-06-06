ashutosh srivastava

Expertise, understanding and action needed to lift DEI in APAC
21 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

CAMPAIGN LEADING CHANGE: Senior agency holding group executives remain positive about improving DEI performance, but seek expert help to guide their efforts in this field.

Mindshare APAC makes 'global to local' shift, promotes Srivastava, Greet and Gowthaman
Jun 6, 2012
Emily Tan

SINGAPORE - Mindshare Asia-Pacific has restructured its markets into three clusters and promoted Ashutosh Srivastava, R Gowthaman and James Greet to new management roles.

Mindshare wins consolidated Cadbury, Kraft business in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Nov 30, 2010
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Mindshare has added Cadbury to its media agency-of-record duties for Kraft Foods in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Mindshare appoints James Greet as CEO for Australia, replacing John Petropoulos
Apr 7, 2010
Kenny Lim

SYDNEY - Mindshare has appointed James Greet, currently co-owner of talent firm The Ladder, as its CEO in Australia.

Girish Menon to replace Rahul Thappa as leader for Mindshare Malaysia
Mar 8, 2010
Asiya Bakht

KUALA LUMPUR - Ashutosh Srivastava, leader Mindshare Asia-Pacific has announced Girish Menon (pictured) will replace Rahul Thappa, the current leader of Mindshare Malaysia, who is leaving the agency to pursue an MBA.

Mindshare appoints Peter Diermayr as managing director in Singapore; deputy leader Bharad Ramesh leaves
Feb 5, 2010
Kenny Lim

SINGAPORE - Mindshare has appointed Peter Diermayr (pictured) from his position as client leader in the regional team to managing director in Singapore while deputy leader Bharad Ramesh is set to leave.

