Most children's websites show age-restricted ads, sting by UK ad regulator reveals
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Most children's websites show age-restricted ads, sting by UK ad regulator reveals

Gambling, alcohol, e-cigarettes and HFSS ads were found on media popular with children by the ASA operation.

ASA bans face-mask ads over 'misleading' and 'irresponsible' coronavirus claims in UK
Mar 4, 2020
Sara Spary

ASA bans face-mask ads over 'misleading' and 'irresponsible' coronavirus claims in UK

UK watchdog said two ads were 'misleading, irresponsible and likely to cause fear without justifiable reason'.

Shell faces ASA investigation over 'carbon neutral' claims in the UK
Mar 4, 2020
Sara Spary

Shell faces ASA investigation over 'carbon neutral' claims in the UK

Fuel giant claimed in ad that customers could 'drive carbon neutral' if they shopped at Shell.

PR professionals urged to combat irresponsible influencers
Nov 6, 2019
Arvind Hickman

PR professionals urged to combat irresponsible influencers

The UK's Advertising Standards Authority reports that complaints about influencers - failing to disclose commercial links or posting irresponsibly about products - have more than tripled over the past year

When trust is snapped
Jan 8, 2018
James Thompson

When trust is snapped

Diageo's decision to pull ads from Snapchat following an ASA ruling reflects a broader problem with media trust, argues the global MD of the company's luxury portfolio.

'There's probably no God' ad attracts single complaint in NZ
Aug 23, 2010
Ben Bold

'There's probably no God' ad attracts single complaint in NZ

WELLINGTON - A New Zealand ad proclaiming that 'there's probably no God' attracted just one complaint, several months after a similar campaign became the sixth-most complained about ad in the UK in 2009.

