Search
artifical intelligence
1 day ago
A deepfake Tom Hanks is promoting a dental plan, but the actor 'has nothing to do with it'
The actor took to Instagram to warn followers of the ad campaign which is a hoax made by artificial intelligence.
Mar 15, 2017
This lingerie brand replaced its agency with AI and will never go back
Cosabella grew its customer base and tripled its ROI after it 'hired' an AI platform named 'Albert'.
Oct 6, 2016
'MI' powers Dentsu’s mesmerising background for Brian Eno track
The title track of Eno’s ‘The Ship’ is set to machine-generated images designed to show the cyclical nature of history.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins