artifical intelligence

A deepfake Tom Hanks is promoting a dental plan, but the actor 'has nothing to do with it'
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

A deepfake Tom Hanks is promoting a dental plan, but the actor 'has nothing to do with it'

The actor took to Instagram to warn followers of the ad campaign which is a hoax made by artificial intelligence.

This lingerie brand replaced its agency with AI and will never go back
Mar 15, 2017
Emily Tan

This lingerie brand replaced its agency with AI and will never go back

Cosabella grew its customer base and tripled its ROI after it 'hired' an AI platform named 'Albert'.

'MI' powers Dentsu’s mesmerising background for Brian Eno track
Oct 6, 2016
David Blecken

'MI' powers Dentsu’s mesmerising background for Brian Eno track

The title track of Eno’s ‘The Ship’ is set to machine-generated images designed to show the cyclical nature of history.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

2 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

3 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

4 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

5 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

6 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

7 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

8 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

9 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

10 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix