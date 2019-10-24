arthur tsang
BBH names China creative chief
The agency promotes from within to replace the departing Arthur Tsang.
BBDO Proximity relocates two ECDs to expanded roles in Greater China
GREATER CHINA - Following the departure of BBDO Beijing ECD Ng Tian last August, BBDO Proximity has restructed its creative leadership team by relocating current ECD’s Arthur Tsang and Vincent Pang to new, expanded positions in Greater China, effective this month.
Direct from Cannes: Overly competitive mindset detracts from Cannes' real purpose
BBDO's South China ECD discusses 'Cannetiquette' and argues that discussion of great work should replace awkward small talk.
BBDO elevates Catibog and Tsang to oversee HK and Guangzhou operations
HONG KONG - BBDO has expanded the roles of two Guangzhou executives, JC Catibog, managing director, and Arthur Tsang, executive creative director, and will rechristen its Hong Kong and Guangzhou offices as BBDO South China following the departure of long-serving veteran Rick Doerr.
BBDO/Proximity Greater China bolsters senior creative leadership team
SHANGHAI - BBDO/Proximity Greater China has hired Awoo Lai (pictured left) as executive creative partner of BBDO Shanghai and Arthur Tsang (pictured right) as executive creative director based in Guangzhou.
