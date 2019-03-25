Search
artefact
1 day ago
Artefact taps Edouard de Mézerac to lead APAC and China
De Mézerac, who previously headed data and consulting in APAC, wlll now lead all activities in China and Asia.
PROMOTED
Mar 25, 2019
Data marketing: breaking the silos
Artefact aims to deliver a seamless experience to clients with their ‘pizza’ strategy.
Mar 15, 2018
NetBooster Asia operations sold to France's Artefact
The acquiring company intends to challenge both GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon) dominance and major consultancies.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins