artefact

Artefact taps Edouard de Mézerac to lead APAC and China
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Artefact taps Edouard de Mézerac to lead APAC and China

De Mézerac, who previously headed data and consulting in APAC, wlll now lead all activities in China and Asia.

NetBooster Asia operations sold to France's Artefact
Mar 15, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

NetBooster Asia operations sold to France's Artefact

The acquiring company intends to challenge both GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon) dominance and major consultancies.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Mindshare names APAC CEO

2 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

3 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Google bolsters agency team

5 Google bolsters agency team

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

6 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

7 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

8 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

9 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations