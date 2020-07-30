appsflyer

APAC app-install fraud exposure rises by 45% to US$945 million: Report
Jul 30, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Several markets in Southeast Asia saw a peak of ad fraud activity in March due to a rise in app demand caused by COVID-19—therefore drawing the attention of fraudsters.

APAC exposed to US$650 million worth of app fraud in six months
Jun 21, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Southeast Asia has highest app install fraud rate in Asia-Pacific, with more than US$260 million at risk.

AppsFlyer: Respond to GDPR by prioritizing customer lifetime value
Jun 20, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

A new report by the marketing analytics platform, in partnership with Facebook, found that fixating on growing customer lifetime value from existing users is far more profitable than acquiring new audiences.

Mobile app fraud has grown 30% in a year and now costs advertisers over $700 million: AppsFlyer
Apr 19, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

As both sides gain sophistication, fraud has become a high stakes race.

Imitation game: ID fraud in mobile advertising
Dec 5, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

From device-ID resets to click injection to app spoofing, marketers are playing catchup when it comes to understanding and fighting mobile ad fraud. Sometimes they're also complicit in enabling it.

India lacks a robust mobile infrastructure for connectivity: AppsFlyer
Sep 27, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

The newly appointed India director of sales for AppsFlyer shares the two external forces holding back unprecedented growth for the India market.

