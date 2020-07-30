appsflyer
APAC app-install fraud exposure rises by 45% to US$945 million: Report
Several markets in Southeast Asia saw a peak of ad fraud activity in March due to a rise in app demand caused by COVID-19—therefore drawing the attention of fraudsters.
APAC exposed to US$650 million worth of app fraud in six months
Southeast Asia has highest app install fraud rate in Asia-Pacific, with more than US$260 million at risk.
AppsFlyer: Respond to GDPR by prioritizing customer lifetime value
A new report by the marketing analytics platform, in partnership with Facebook, found that fixating on growing customer lifetime value from existing users is far more profitable than acquiring new audiences.
Mobile app fraud has grown 30% in a year and now costs advertisers over $700 million: AppsFlyer
As both sides gain sophistication, fraud has become a high stakes race.
Imitation game: ID fraud in mobile advertising
From device-ID resets to click injection to app spoofing, marketers are playing catchup when it comes to understanding and fighting mobile ad fraud. Sometimes they're also complicit in enabling it.
India lacks a robust mobile infrastructure for connectivity: AppsFlyer
The newly appointed India director of sales for AppsFlyer shares the two external forces holding back unprecedented growth for the India market.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins