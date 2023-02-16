appliances
Philips switches $165 million global media account
OMG will start work on the Philips Domestic Appliances account from April 1st.
DATA POINTS: Singles' Day predictions for who's buying what
Using an online survey of Chinese shoppers in first-, second- and third-tier cities, AdMaster, a Chinese data solution provider, has assembled some key predictions for the massive shopping event in China. In 2013, the online-only sales day broke all records for e-commerce, becoming the single largest money-making web day in history, with reported sales figures exceeding US$5.7 billion. Anticipation for this year is building and the results here hold some telling insights for companies looking to capitalize on the 2014 event. Since the survey reveals most shoppers start planning purchases about a week in advance, now would be the time to review these slides and make sure your selling plans align with the buying forecast.
Gome to pull out of Hong Kong, all six stores to be closed by March
HONG KONG - About 100 Gome staff will be made redundant after the mainland retailer confirmed it is closing all six of its Hong Kong stores after nine years.
O&M Guangzhou wins appliance-maker Hisense in China
GUANGZHOU - Chinese white-goods manufacturer Hisense has awarded Ogilvy & Mather Advertising Guangzhou its creative account for its entire portfolio of home-appliance brands in the mainland.
Jiangsu Five Star Appliances appoints McCann Erickson Guangming
SHANGHAI - Following a five-way pitch, Chinese appliance company Jiangsu Five Star Appliances (Five Star) has appointed McCann Erickson Guangming in Shanghai.
