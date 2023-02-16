appliances

Philips switches $165 million global media account
Feb 16, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Philips switches $165 million global media account

OMG will start work on the Philips Domestic Appliances account from April 1st.

DATA POINTS: Singles' Day predictions for who's buying what
Oct 23, 2014
Staff Reporters

DATA POINTS: Singles' Day predictions for who's buying what

Using an online survey of Chinese shoppers in first-, second- and third-tier cities, AdMaster, a Chinese data solution provider, has assembled some key predictions for the massive shopping event in China. In 2013, the online-only sales day broke all records for e-commerce, becoming the single largest money-making web day in history, with reported sales figures exceeding US$5.7 billion. Anticipation for this year is building and the results here hold some telling insights for companies looking to capitalize on the 2014 event. Since the survey reveals most shoppers start planning purchases about a week in advance, now would be the time to review these slides and make sure your selling plans align with the buying forecast.

Gome to pull out of Hong Kong, all six stores to be closed by March
Jan 21, 2013
Staff Writer

Gome to pull out of Hong Kong, all six stores to be closed by March

HONG KONG - About 100 Gome staff will be made redundant after the mainland retailer confirmed it is closing all six of its Hong Kong stores after nine years.

O&M Guangzhou wins appliance-maker Hisense in China
Jan 26, 2010
Anita Davis

O&M Guangzhou wins appliance-maker Hisense in China

GUANGZHOU - Chinese white-goods manufacturer Hisense has awarded Ogilvy & Mather Advertising Guangzhou its creative account for its entire portfolio of home-appliance brands in the mainland.

Jiangsu Five Star Appliances appoints McCann Erickson Guangming
Sep 23, 2009
Jane Leung

Jiangsu Five Star Appliances appoints McCann Erickson Guangming

SHANGHAI - Following a five-way pitch, Chinese appliance company Jiangsu Five Star Appliances (Five Star) has appointed McCann Erickson Guangming in Shanghai.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

The promises and perils AI-powered search

2 The promises and perils AI-powered search

Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

3 Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

4 Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

5 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

6 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

7 Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

8 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific consolidates media with OMD

10 Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific consolidates media with OMD