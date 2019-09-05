anonymous

The unusual shared existences of co-chief creative officers
Sep 5, 2019
Olivia Parker

The unusual shared existences of co-chief creative officers

How do co-ECDs navigate being their agency's creative engine and manager to their teams, as well as an effective, empathetic partner?

Pizza Hut Singapore takes aim at ‘foodie’ culture
May 9, 2018
Ad Nut

Pizza Hut Singapore takes aim at ‘foodie’ culture

New ad campaign follows growing trend of mocking trendy millennials.

Anonymous messaging apps: Should brands approach with caution?
Dec 16, 2014
Sarah Shearman

Anonymous messaging apps: Should brands approach with caution?

In the race to be first with the emerging social technologies are brands putting themselves at risk? Ad pros Luke Eid, Kyle Bunch, Liz Whittaker and Tim Dunn weigh in.

Anonymous disrupts Malaysian government sites following ban
Jun 17, 2011
Staff Reporters

Anonymous disrupts Malaysian government sites following ban

KUALA LUMPUR - Hacker group Anonymous has confirmed that the disruption of over 50 Malaysian government websites on Wednesday and Thursday was a protest against the government's proposal to ban selected file sharing websites.

