android
Asia provides best ROI for mobile advertising investments, says Liftoff study
CPI for all ad formats are significantly lower, led by natives down a massive 22.6%.
Google expelled 700,000 apps in 2017
The quantity of apps removed in 2017 represent a 70% increase over the amount in 2016.
Why NFC will thrive whether or not the next iPhone supports it
If Apple's upcoming smartphone includes support for NFC (near-field communications), it'll be great. If it doesn't, it scarcely makes a difference.
Facebook Home for Android: Disruption or delight?
Facebook wants to take over smartphone home and lock screens with its new app. Hari Shankar, director of client services and director of Perfomics APAC, thinks through the implications from the user's point of view.
7 mobile ad trends for 2013: What's hot and what's not
As consumers rapidly adopt mobile, Vikas Gulati, Southeast Asia vice-president with Vserv.mobi, provides seven trends that will drive mobile advertising to centre stage in 2013.
Samsung nearly triples global tablet market share in 3Q2012:IDC
GLOBAL - Although Apple retains its position as the world's top tablet vendor, Samsung increased tablet shipments by over 300 per cent, growing its market share from 6.4 per cent in 3Q2011 to 18.4 per cent in the same quarter this year.
