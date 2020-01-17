analytics
Tiger Analytics: The 'time is ripe' for advanced analytics in APAC
The Silicon Valley firm has recently expanded into Asia-Pacific to take advantage of a growing demand for data capabilities.
Media OutReach to measure press release pick-up rates
Newswire hopes the tool will help PR firms establish a more targeted distribution strategy.
Do you need a data scientist?
As brands evolve to become more sophisticated with their data, there is increasing pressure to add data scientists to their teams. But not every marketer may need to rush to hire.
Unilever calls on brands to join pioneering cross-media measurement initiative
Partners include Facebook, Google, Kantar and Nielsen.
Of India, analytics & closer collaboration through data
India boasts a complex communications landscape like no other. But data analytics can still play a critical role in cutting through clutter and enabling better work, says Weber Shandwick's EVP of integrated media strategy.
Omnicom Media Group appoints APAC data-analytics director
Company creates new position reporting to regional chief product officer Guy Hearn.
