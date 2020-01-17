analytics

Tiger Analytics: The 'time is ripe' for advanced analytics in APAC
Jan 17, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The Silicon Valley firm has recently expanded into Asia-Pacific to take advantage of a growing demand for data capabilities.

Media OutReach to measure press release pick-up rates
Apr 25, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Newswire hopes the tool will help PR firms establish a more targeted distribution strategy.

Do you need a data scientist?
Apr 2, 2019
Charles Ng

As brands evolve to become more sophisticated with their data, there is increasing pressure to add data scientists to their teams. But not every marketer may need to rush to hire.

Unilever calls on brands to join pioneering cross-media measurement initiative
Jan 30, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Partners include Facebook, Google, Kantar and Nielsen.

Of India, analytics & closer collaboration through data
Dec 14, 2018
Karan Bhandari

India boasts a complex communications landscape like no other. But data analytics can still play a critical role in cutting through clutter and enabling better work, says Weber Shandwick's EVP of integrated media strategy.

Omnicom Media Group appoints APAC data-analytics director
Sep 17, 2018
Staff Reporters

Company creates new position reporting to regional chief product officer Guy Hearn.

