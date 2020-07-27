ampverse

With sharply defined audience, Ampverse sees mass-market brands signing up
Jul 27, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

With sharply defined audience, Ampverse sees mass-market brands signing up

Gaming influencer platform benefits from being able to reach home-bound audience, plots wider Asia-wide expansion.

Ampverse, Unruly to offer smarter targeting of gamers
Apr 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Ampverse, Unruly to offer smarter targeting of gamers

The partnership will offer brands a way to leverage the "explosion" of esports and gaming as a result of enforced isolation.

Ampverse launches creator fund within its talent management arm
Nov 21, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Ampverse launches creator fund within its talent management arm

The two-month old company is launching a new talent management business unit to identify and nurture up-and-coming esports and gaming creators.

Ampverse launches in Asia
Aug 28, 2019
Staff Reporters

Ampverse launches in Asia

Media company seeks to connect brands and agencies to gaming and esports industry.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia