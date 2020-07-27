Search
Jul 27, 2020
With sharply defined audience, Ampverse sees mass-market brands signing up
Gaming influencer platform benefits from being able to reach home-bound audience, plots wider Asia-wide expansion.
Apr 21, 2020
Ampverse, Unruly to offer smarter targeting of gamers
The partnership will offer brands a way to leverage the "explosion" of esports and gaming as a result of enforced isolation.
Nov 21, 2019
Ampverse launches creator fund within its talent management arm
The two-month old company is launching a new talent management business unit to identify and nurture up-and-coming esports and gaming creators.
Aug 28, 2019
Ampverse launches in Asia
Media company seeks to connect brands and agencies to gaming and esports industry.
