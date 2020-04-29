alphabet
Ad revenue crumples, but YouTube shines in Q1 for Google's parent company, Alphabet
At-home consumers bolster YouTube, Google Cloud, but CFO warns Q2 will be difficult for the advertising business.
Alphabet reveals YouTube ad revenue for first time
Alphabet breaks down its revenue to demonstrate how YouTube and Cloud fare under Sundar Pichai’s first report as CEO.
Google founders step back... but remain in control
Larry Page and Sergey Brin have a stellar track record in accumulating wealth and power while trying to avoid accountability.
Google ad revenues up despite net income dip
Mobile and YouTube showed the highest rates of growth.
Google reports $10.4 billion profit in Q2
The search giant continues to report colossal profits in the face of increased regulatory scrutiny.
Google ad revenue growth slows amid price 'headwinds'
Internet's dominant company is not growing traffic volumes to make up for downward ad prices.
