Spikes Asia partners with Unstereotype Alliance to issue new jury guidelines
Sep 5, 2019
Staff Reporters

Award jurors given new criteria to combat negative stereotypes.

TSLA signs partnership with Mother
Oct 31, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Alliance between independent creative shops created to strengthen both globally.

Jaguar Land Rover hands Aspen Marketing Services global CRM and marketing account
Jul 5, 2012
Staff Reporters

HONG KONG - Jaguar Land Rover has appointed Aspen Marketing Services, a division of Epsilon, to provide global customer relationship management and marketing services for JLR's aftersales division.

Microsoft, AOL, and Yahoo form alliance as the display market shifts again
Nov 10, 2011
Paul Howell

UNITED STATES - Microsoft, Yahoo, and America Online (AOL) have formed a strategic alliance in the premium display ad market in the US, facing off against the growing power of both Google and Facebook. Analysts say the model could also take hold in Asia.

Vietnam affiliate alliance forged between Fleishman-Hillard, Biz Tequila
Mar 4, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

HONG KONG – Fleishman-Hillard International Communications has created an affiliate partnership in Vietnam with Biz Tequila, the PR arm of TBWA Group.

Digital advertising to receive SG$30 million R&D boost in Singapore
Sep 10, 2010
Staff Writer

SINGAPORE - Media Development Authority (MDA) and multi-agency outfit Interactive Digital Media Program Office (IDMPO) will invest SG$ 30 million ($22.3 million) to grow digital advertising spend in Singapore.

