Spikes Asia partners with Unstereotype Alliance to issue new jury guidelines
Award jurors given new criteria to combat negative stereotypes.
TSLA signs partnership with Mother
Alliance between independent creative shops created to strengthen both globally.
Jaguar Land Rover hands Aspen Marketing Services global CRM and marketing account
HONG KONG - Jaguar Land Rover has appointed Aspen Marketing Services, a division of Epsilon, to provide global customer relationship management and marketing services for JLR's aftersales division.
Microsoft, AOL, and Yahoo form alliance as the display market shifts again
UNITED STATES - Microsoft, Yahoo, and America Online (AOL) have formed a strategic alliance in the premium display ad market in the US, facing off against the growing power of both Google and Facebook. Analysts say the model could also take hold in Asia.
Vietnam affiliate alliance forged between Fleishman-Hillard, Biz Tequila
HONG KONG – Fleishman-Hillard International Communications has created an affiliate partnership in Vietnam with Biz Tequila, the PR arm of TBWA Group.
Digital advertising to receive SG$30 million R&D boost in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Media Development Authority (MDA) and multi-agency outfit Interactive Digital Media Program Office (IDMPO) will invest SG$ 30 million ($22.3 million) to grow digital advertising spend in Singapore.
