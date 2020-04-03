airlines

Travel marketing under COVID-19: Is there any point?
Apr 3, 2020
Matthew Keegan

We speak to travel marketers in the region about their approach during this period of no-travel and whether or not it's valuable to continue marketing.

How AirAsia manages brand partnerships through events
Jun 13, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

We sit down with Rudy Khaw, the young maverick who's shaping the AirAsia brand.

Mileslife's debut in HK unites 16 air-mile schemes (but not Marco Polo Club)
Aug 16, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Troy Liu, founder and CEO of Mileslife, does not classify his startup as a coalition loyalty marketing program.

Higher travel costs in 2019: Global Travel Forecast
Jul 25, 2018
Charlotte Flach

Hotel prices to rise 3.7% and flights 2.6%, caused by a buoyant global economy and rising oil prices, says report by GBTA and CWT.

How brands use VR to bring destinations to life
Jun 19, 2018
Antony Lawrence

The director of brand engagement for Pico + MENA on how VR is breaking boundaries and shrinking distances for travel brands.

Asia’s first in-flight conference takes off
May 21, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

The High Altitude Conference saw speakers take over the in-flight PA for engaging sessions with delegates.

