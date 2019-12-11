ageing
Brands see Chinese seniors becoming active digital users
Latest Wavemaker report on China's "silver economy" finds a rise in smart products and digital campaigns are connecting with older generations.
Shiseido and R/GA bring people face-to-face with ageing
An installation at the brand's Global Innovation Centre in Yokohama allows two people to confront older (or younger) versions of each other in real time.
The age of ageing
With boardrooms the world over depending on Asia’s ‘young’, vibrant economies to enhance their bottom lines, it's sobering to realise that one in four people in the region will be 60 years old or older by 2050.
Youth-chasing Japan needs help coming to terms with ageing
A new study finds young people and in particular men hold a ‘glass half-empty’ attitude towards getting older.
Shattering the over-60 stereotype
Older consumers are a swiftly growing demographic across Asia. Marketers need to wake up to their spending power, and that they are just as dynamic as younger shoppers.
Modern marketing and seniors: madness or made for each other?
An age-related digital divide may be nothing more than a myth. If you're not reaching out to senior consumers via digital means, you need to reconsider.
