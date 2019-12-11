ageing

Brands see Chinese seniors becoming active digital users
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Brands see Chinese seniors becoming active digital users

Latest Wavemaker report on China's "silver economy" finds a rise in smart products and digital campaigns are connecting with older generations.

Shiseido and R/GA bring people face-to-face with ageing
Dec 11, 2019
Matthew Miller

Shiseido and R/GA bring people face-to-face with ageing

An installation at the brand's Global Innovation Centre in Yokohama allows two people to confront older (or younger) versions of each other in real time.

The age of ageing
Oct 11, 2018
Matthew Miller

The age of ageing

With boardrooms the world over depending on Asia’s ‘young’, vibrant economies to enhance their bottom lines, it's sobering to realise that one in four people in the region will be 60 years old or older by 2050.

Youth-chasing Japan needs help coming to terms with ageing
Sep 5, 2017
David Blecken

Youth-chasing Japan needs help coming to terms with ageing

A new study finds young people and in particular men hold a ‘glass half-empty’ attitude towards getting older.

Shattering the over-60 stereotype
Jul 20, 2017
Helen Roxburgh

Shattering the over-60 stereotype

Older consumers are a swiftly growing demographic across Asia. Marketers need to wake up to their spending power, and that they are just as dynamic as younger shoppers.

Modern marketing and seniors: madness or made for each other?
Jul 3, 2017
Frederick Tong

Modern marketing and seniors: madness or made for each other?

An age-related digital divide may be nothing more than a myth. If you're not reaching out to senior consumers via digital means, you need to reconsider.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

2 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

3 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

4 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

5 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

8 UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

9 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

In-house or external agency? How about neither?

10 In-house or external agency? How about neither?