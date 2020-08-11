affle

Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners
Aug 11, 2020
Campaign India Team

Affle and Zivame take top honours.

Affle acquires Singapore-based mobile ad tech firm Appnext
Jun 9, 2020
Campaign India Team

Mobile marketing platform Affle is initially acquiring two-thirds of Appnext shares for US $17.25 million.

O2O: India's Affle acquires Singapore-based Shoffr
Mar 13, 2019
Staff Reporters

Company claims its third acquisition in 12 months completes its omnichannel consumer platform.

TV commercials to trigger mobile content in Indonesia
May 2, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

mTraction TV Sync, a collaboration between Ansible Indonesia and Affle, can synchronise digital content with a brand's own—or a competitor's—TV ads.

Big name brands increasingly sign up to rich media initiatives
Sep 11, 2012
Susie Sell

SINGAPORE – Big name brands are making stronger efforts to use rich media as they look for deeper engagement with consumers, with experts suggesting 2012/13 will a be seminal year for the technology.

CASE STUDY: How P&G reached football fans in Indonesia
Jun 22, 2012
Staff Reporters

FMCG giant Procter and Gamble (P&G) launched a mobile marketing campaign in Indonesia, through Mediacom and Affle, to engage young Indonesian football fans.

