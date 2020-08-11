affle
Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners
Affle and Zivame take top honours.
Affle acquires Singapore-based mobile ad tech firm Appnext
Mobile marketing platform Affle is initially acquiring two-thirds of Appnext shares for US $17.25 million.
O2O: India's Affle acquires Singapore-based Shoffr
Company claims its third acquisition in 12 months completes its omnichannel consumer platform.
TV commercials to trigger mobile content in Indonesia
mTraction TV Sync, a collaboration between Ansible Indonesia and Affle, can synchronise digital content with a brand's own—or a competitor's—TV ads.
Big name brands increasingly sign up to rich media initiatives
SINGAPORE – Big name brands are making stronger efforts to use rich media as they look for deeper engagement with consumers, with experts suggesting 2012/13 will a be seminal year for the technology.
CASE STUDY: How P&G reached football fans in Indonesia
FMCG giant Procter and Gamble (P&G) launched a mobile marketing campaign in Indonesia, through Mediacom and Affle, to engage young Indonesian football fans.
