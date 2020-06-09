advertising week

Evidence suggests ecommerce uptick will be permanent: L'Oreal
Ecommerce sales are not fading even in markets that have passed through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to L'Oreal's chief digital officer.

Adland insiders on Advertising Week's Pitbull controversy
Having 'Mr. Worldwide' and his twerking dancers close the week has caused a flurry of backlash.

Dentsu and Hakuhodo leaders share a stage
ADVERTISING WEEK: An apparently historic joint appearance skirts some key issues but provides a glimpse into what drives the leaders of two of Japan's most influential companies.

Ideas that stuck at Advertising Week Asia 2017 (Part Two)
Five highlights from the Tokyo event’s second day.

Ideas that stuck at Advertising Week Asia 2017 (Part One)
Five highlights from the Tokyo event’s first day.

Japan needs to take marketing more seriously: Shiseido CEO
Speaking at Advertising Week in Tokyo, Masahiko Uotani outlined the importance of branding for Shiseido and said people need to have a better understanding of what marketing is.

