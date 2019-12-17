admaster
KOLs, short videos & AI: what Chinese marketers are investing in
Chinese advertisers are keen to make use of KOL and short video marketing to engage but also AI marketing to retain users and consumers, suggests the China Digital Marketing Trends 2020 report by Miaozhen Systems, AdMaster and GDMS.
The Trade Desk taps former AdMaster chief in China
Calvin Chan will head up The Trade Desk's Chinese operations following the DSP's entry into the market last year.
AdMaster creates four new business divisions
AdMaster forms new Jingshuo Technology Group in response to growing product matrix.
MRC and CMAC to audit three China measurement services
AdMaster's TrackMaster, Miaozhen's AdMonitor, and Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings will get audited themselves, but some observers don't expect much short-term impact.
The quest for better mobile native ads in China
Amplifi China, the media investment arm of Dentsu Aegis Network China, has partnered with leading publishers to dig deeper into consumer mobile behaviours.
One third of China’s digital advertising traffic is invalid
AdMaster and Tencent MIG establish anti ad fraud lab that aims to tackle the industry’s biggest problem
