The Trade Desk taps former AdMaster chief in China
Aug 21, 2019
Cindy Gu 谷晓丹

Calvin Chan will head up The Trade Desk's Chinese operations following the DSP's entry into the market last year.

AdMaster creates four new business divisions
Jan 12, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

AdMaster forms new Jingshuo Technology Group in response to growing product matrix.

MRC and CMAC to audit three China measurement services
Sep 15, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

AdMaster's TrackMaster, Miaozhen's AdMonitor, and Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings will get audited themselves, but some observers don't expect much short-term impact.

The quest for better mobile native ads in China
Jul 14, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Amplifi China, the media investment arm of Dentsu Aegis Network China, has partnered with leading publishers to dig deeper into consumer mobile behaviours.

