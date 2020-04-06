admango

Early adspend impact of COVID-19 in Hong Kong much sharper than SARS
Apr 6, 2020
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Adspend fell 30% in February as pandemic hammered sentiment, but newer categories could soften blow, says Admango.

Do Hong Kong advertisers treat digital as the 'poor cousin'?
Oct 25, 2017
New adspend report shows a rise for TV, sparking a rant by one prominent digital mogul.

ZenithOptimedia reportedly wins Hong Kong Broadband media account
Sep 12, 2013
HONG KONG - ZenithOptimedia is reported to have won Hong Kong Broadband Network’s media account after a four-way pitch against the long-term incumbent MediaCom, Mindshare and Carat in August.

Hong Kong adspend sees lower YOY third-quarter increase: admanGo
Oct 26, 2012
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's adspend for the third quarter amounted to US$1.34 billion, surpassing that of the first and second quarters, but suffering from a relatively lower year-on-year (YOY) increase, which shows that most advertisers remained cautious when investing in advertising, according to admanGo's latest report.

Tablet adspend increases four times over 2011: admanGo
Jan 31, 2012
HONG KONG - Despite uncertainties in the world economy, adspend focused on marketing tablet devices in Hong Kong reached US$13 million in 2011, four times the amount spent in 2010. Fierce competition between Samsung and Apple was behind the surge, research from admanGo has found.

Free newspapers stimulate adspend in Hong Kong
Oct 26, 2011
HONG KONG - According to the latest adspend report from adMango, the total advertising expenditure for the third quarter in Hong Kong accumulated to US$1.19 billion (HK$9.28 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 16 per cent.

