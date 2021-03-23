Hong Kong adspend bounces back 27% in January and February

Source: Hong Kong Adspend Report, Jan-Feb 2021, from Admango
More from this source:
- Adspend on all major media showed a significant upward trend.
- TV recorded a 50% YOY increase, which was driven by a drastic increase in the food (+183%) and toiletries/household (+176%) categories.
- Mobile adspend recorded 43% YOY growth. Banking and investment services (+101%).
- accounted for 22% of spending on mobile.
- Adspend on social media recorded 62% YOY growth—the highest rate among all media. The cosmetics and skincare category grew 54% and accounted for the highest proportion of social-media spend.
- Outdoor saw a 17% YOY increase. Banking and investment services accounted for 12% of this.
|
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance