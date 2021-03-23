Advertising Data News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Hong Kong adspend bounces back 27% in January and February

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Overall YOY adspend grew 12% in January and 48% in February, according to the latest report from Admango.

Hong Kong adspend bounces back 27% in January and February

See full-size chart

Source: Hong Kong Adspend Report, Jan-Feb 2021, from Admango

More from this source:

  • Adspend on all major media showed a significant upward trend.
  • TV recorded a 50% YOY increase, which was driven by a drastic increase in the food (+183%) and toiletries/household (+176%) categories.
  • Mobile adspend recorded 43% YOY growth. Banking and investment services (+101%).
  • accounted for 22% of spending on mobile.
  • Adspend on social media recorded 62% YOY growth—the highest rate among all media. The cosmetics and skincare category grew 54% and accounted for the highest proportion of social-media spend.
  • Outdoor saw a 17% YOY increase. Banking and investment services accounted for 12% of this. 
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

3 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

4 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

5 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

6 Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

Mars CMO credits long-term commitment for its creative success

7 Mars CMO credits long-term commitment for its creative success

After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

8 After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

9 Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Admango sees early signs of adspend recovery in Hong Kong
Advertising
Feb 1, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Admango sees early signs of adspend recovery in ...

Hong Kong adspend plummets 28% in Q1 as COVID-19 cripples consumer sentiment
Advertising
Apr 23, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Hong Kong adspend plummets 28% in Q1 as COVID-19 ...

Early adspend impact of COVID-19 in Hong Kong much sharper than SARS
News
Apr 6, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Early adspend impact of COVID-19 in Hong Kong much ...

Warc sees ecommerce adspend softening pandemic cuts
News
Sep 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Warc sees ecommerce adspend softening pandemic cuts

Just Published

Oats, floats and jokes: what can start-ups learn from Oatly?
Marketing
26 minutes ago
Ross Clugston

Oats, floats and jokes: what can start-ups learn ...

Oatly is using brand personality to cut through a half-century of sameness.

Dettol and Lysol maker RB rebrands as Reckitt
Marketing
36 minutes ago
Campaign India Team

Dettol and Lysol maker RB rebrands as Reckitt

Conran Design Group worked on the brand revamp, the implementation of which will be delivered over three years.

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video
Advertising
5 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending ...

A New Year's video showing virtual fireworks came with a very real price tag, an HKTB official revealed in a legislative session Monday.

SK-II’s marketing head on choosing purpose over short-term sales
Marketing
9 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

SK-II’s marketing head on choosing purpose over ...

The P&G skincare brand, known for making headway in purpose-driven campaigns, is steadfast about choosing long-term messaging over the quick route to direct sales.