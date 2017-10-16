adblocker
Adblocking use continues to grow, led by Asia
TOP OF THE CHARTS: APAC accounts for more than 40% of adblocking users worldwide, as global use of adblockers grows 11% on mobile and 9% on desktop.
Moving from data-driven to people-based marketing
Why we need to go beyond 2.0 to 3.0, according to Amnet's regional MD.
Ad blocking: An opportunity to correct an imbalance
LinkedIn APAC MD Olivier Legrand believes marketers and advertisers should be more concerned about ad blocking than they seem to be, and should be taking steps to address it as the long-term issue it is.
Annoyance and anger follow ad stalking, preroll: Unruly
Slides from Unruly illustrate the negative fallout of preroll ads and ad "stalking" upon user notions of a brand. The final image shows Unruly's 'periodoc table' of the elements that make video content more or less shareable. Please see the link at the bottom of the page for a related promotional feature.
Displays ads are fading, it’s time to go native: Forrester
SINGAPORE - Display ads are losing their effectiveness with mobile-first users in Asia Pacific, with many consumers choosing to avoid them completely, according to Forrester Research.
