Advertising Digital Data News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Adblocking use continues to grow, led by Asia

TOP OF THE CHARTS: APAC accounts for more than 40% of adblocking users worldwide, as global use of adblockers grows 11% on mobile and 9% on desktop.

Adblocking use continues to grow, led by Asia

See full-size image

Source: The Rise of Consent-based Advertising: 2021 PageFair Adblock Report, from Blockthrough

More from this source:

  • As of the end of 2020 there were 257 million users of desktop adblocking and 586 million users on mobile. However, the report notes that the adblock rates detected by the most common adblock detection methodologies only record about 60% to 80% of total adblock usage.
  • Asia leads in adoption of adblocking with 40.6% of users using adblockers, followed by Europe (29.6%), the Americas (19.2%), Africa (9.2%) and Oceania (1.2%)
  • A silver lining for publishers: More than 200 million users of adblocking software have consented to receive ads through Acceptable Ads, a framework that allows publishers to earn revenue by serving light, non-intrusive ads to consenting users of participating adblockers. This represents 435% growth on mobile from 2019 to 2020.
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

2 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

5 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

6 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

7 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

8 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

9 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

10 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Related Articles

Ad-blocking and the industry's delusion
Advertising
Jun 3, 2016
Shona Ghosh

Ad-blocking and the industry's delusion

Facebook to make desktop ad-blockers ineffective
News
Aug 10, 2016
Omar Oakes

Facebook to make desktop ad-blockers ineffective

Moving from data-driven to people-based marketing
Analysis
Oct 16, 2017
Anna Chan

Moving from data-driven to people-based marketing

Mobile ad-blocking has invaded Asia and it's here to stay
Analysis
Jun 10, 2016
Gabey Goh

Mobile ad-blocking has invaded Asia and it's here ...

Just Published

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand
Digital
3 hours ago
Avery Booker

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand

While ecommerce livestreaming is likely to see explosive growth at the lower end of the market, it may ultimately be less influential in driving luxury sales.

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India
Advertising
3 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

VIDEO: Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, discuss new business wins, acquisition plans, talent and more...

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers

S4 Capital reports 71% y/y increase in organic revenue in Q1 2021 thanks to 'whopper' accounts, raises annual target.

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage

Our editors share memorable quotes and other highlights from Campaign 360 2021, taking place May 4 through 6 at www.campaign360.asia.