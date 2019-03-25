ad spending

From buy now, pay later to virtual banks: The latest in financial advertising
2 days ago
Antony Yiu

Financial panic notwithstanding, banks and insurance operators in APAC are modestly increasing their advertising and promotion expenditures, but with a strategic change in focus, writes PHD Hong Kong's CEO.

Zenith global adspend prediction jumps from 4.0% to 4.7%
Mar 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

Five APAC markets wlll be among the top 10 contributors of new global adspend dollars over the next three years.

Adspend forecasts upbeat overall, but duopoly dominates digital
Dec 4, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Forecasts from GroupM and Zenith call for global growth and decent APAC performance, but advertising's overall share of global GDP is dropping.

SEA trails in shift to digital channels: eMarketer
Feb 6, 2017
Matthew Miller

Digital ad spending in APAC this year is set to grow by double digits overall, but will remain below 20 percent in Southeast Asia, according to a new forecast from eMarketer and IAB Singapore.

Singapore Country Report: Top 50 brands ad spending
Jul 2, 2014
Staff Reporters

Presented as part of the Asia's Top 1000 Brands Singapore Country Report, here is the ad spending for the Top 50 brands in Singapore, provided by Nielsen.

Election helps boost ad spend in Thailand
Jul 21, 2011
Staff Reporters

BANGKOK – The recent general election in the country has helped boosting ad spend across all media in the first half of 2011, surging 11 per cent to US$1.78 billion, according to Nielsen.

