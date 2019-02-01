ad revenue
YouTube’s ad revenue growth rate decelerates substantially in Q1
Video giant impacted by the war in Ukraine and continued headwinds in direct response advertising caused by Apple’s privacy crackdown.
Facebook: Not such a bad year after all
Shares rise after results confound expectations; ad revenue increases by 30%.
Digital, big events driving global adspend gains: Magna
Mobile ad growth and cyclical events like Olympics and FIFA are main drivers of an upbeat global outlook
Philippines, India lead highest ad revenue growth in APAC: IHS Markit
China records the highest growth in the online ad market.
Google and Facebook earnings buoyed by ad revenue
GLOBAL - Growing online advertising revenue are supporting the financial earnings of seach and social media giants Google and Facebook in the second quarter.
LinkedIn ad revenue revealed to be US$51m in IPO filing
GLOBAL - LinkedIn, the privately-owned business networking site, has revealed it made ad revenues of US$51.3m in the first nine months of 2010 in a filing for an IPO, which could see it raise up to US$175m.
