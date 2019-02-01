ad revenue

YouTube’s ad revenue growth rate decelerates substantially in Q1
2 days ago
Jessica Heygate

Video giant impacted by the war in Ukraine and continued headwinds in direct response advertising caused by Apple’s privacy crackdown.

Facebook: Not such a bad year after all
Feb 1, 2019
Omar Oakes

Shares rise after results confound expectations; ad revenue increases by 30%.

Digital, big events driving global adspend gains: Magna
Dec 4, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Mobile ad growth and cyclical events like Olympics and FIFA are main drivers of an upbeat global outlook

Philippines, India lead highest ad revenue growth in APAC: IHS Markit
Apr 3, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

China records the highest growth in the online ad market.

Google and Facebook earnings buoyed by ad revenue
Jul 20, 2012
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - Growing online advertising revenue are supporting the financial earnings of seach and social media giants Google and Facebook in the second quarter.

LinkedIn ad revenue revealed to be US$51m in IPO filing
Jan 31, 2011
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - LinkedIn, the privately-owned business networking site, has revealed it made ad revenues of US$51.3m in the first nine months of 2010 in a filing for an IPO, which could see it raise up to US$175m.

