ad boycott

Jul 8, 2020
What major brands say about their Facebook adspend freeze
In the name of Stop Hate for Profit, brands including Ben & Jerry's and Coca-Cola speak out about pulling spend.
Jul 7, 2020
In defence of Facebook
Boycotting the platform and demanding it does a better job of self-regulating is a silly idea.
Jul 3, 2020
Facebook held last-minute boycott meeting with media agency 'frenemies'
WW is latest brand to suspend Facebook advertising. But is it time for media agencies to be more vocal?
