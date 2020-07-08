ad boycott

What major brands say about their Facebook adspend freeze
Jul 8, 2020
Jennifer Small

In the name of Stop Hate for Profit, brands including Ben & Jerry's and Coca-Cola speak out about pulling spend.

In defence of Facebook
Jul 7, 2020
Daniel Gilbert

Boycotting the platform and demanding it does a better job of self-regulating is a silly idea.

Facebook held last-minute boycott meeting with media agency 'frenemies'
Jul 3, 2020
Omar Oakes

WW is latest brand to suspend Facebook advertising. But is it time for media agencies to be more vocal?

