activation

Event planners sound off on the future of the industry
Jun 11, 2020
Laura Mignott

What do events look like for the rest of 2020, and into 2021 and beyond?

Mastercard lets fans experience full force of rugby tackle
Sep 16, 2019
Fayola Douglas

Fans get to feel impact of professional tackle.

Deliveroo to build 'Great Wall' using takeaway boxes
May 15, 2019
Kim Benjamin

According to the brand, the 'Great wall of Chinese' celebrates the UK's favourite type of takeaway food.

Tiger Beer's first retail space aims glocal
Apr 12, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Changi Jewel’s Tiger Street Lab showcases the brand’s local roots to the world, says marketing director Faye Wee.

Brand Experience & Activation winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 21, 2018
Staff Reporters

Another poor APAC showing with just six awards, including one gold, out of 71 Lions awarded.

Leave the office and go to a bar, Bacardi tells global staff
Feb 8, 2018
Gurjit Degun

"Back to the bar" will see 5,500 employees in more than 40 countries heading to drinking establishments today.

