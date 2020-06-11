Search
Jun 11, 2020
Event planners sound off on the future of the industry
What do events look like for the rest of 2020, and into 2021 and beyond?
Sep 16, 2019
Mastercard lets fans experience full force of rugby tackle
Fans get to feel impact of professional tackle.
May 15, 2019
Deliveroo to build 'Great Wall' using takeaway boxes
According to the brand, the 'Great wall of Chinese' celebrates the UK's favourite type of takeaway food.
Apr 12, 2019
Tiger Beer's first retail space aims glocal
Changi Jewel’s Tiger Street Lab showcases the brand’s local roots to the world, says marketing director Faye Wee.
Jun 21, 2018
Brand Experience & Activation winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Another poor APAC showing with just six awards, including one gold, out of 71 Lions awarded.
Feb 8, 2018
Leave the office and go to a bar, Bacardi tells global staff
"Back to the bar" will see 5,500 employees in more than 40 countries heading to drinking establishments today.
