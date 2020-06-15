abc

Former Unilever marketer Jerry Wright passes away
Jun 15, 2020
John Tylee

Former Unilever marketer Jerry Wright passes away

He worked in Asia, before returning to UK to shake up circulation auditing body.

Agricultural Bank of China picks OpenTide as digital AOR
Aug 22, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Agricultural Bank of China picks OpenTide as digital AOR

BEIJING - OpenTide China has been selected as digital agency-of-record for Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) on an annual retainer basis.

Heineken’s entry in Myanmar sparks off beer war
May 14, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Heineken’s entry in Myanmar sparks off beer war

ASIA-PACIFIC - Following the recent flurry of activity by cola companies, Heineken has re-entered Myanmar through a joint venture with privately-owned Alliance Brewery Company (ABC) to brew and sell its beers in the country.

ABC revamps guidelines, includes digital editions in circulation figures
Aug 10, 2012
Susie Sell

ABC revamps guidelines, includes digital editions in circulation figures

SINGAPORE – The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) Singapore has revamped its guidelines to include digital editions of newspaper and magazine in circulation figures for the first time.

Apple in talks with Fox and ABC for programme rentals via iTunes
Aug 25, 2010
Staff Reporters

Apple in talks with Fox and ABC for programme rentals via iTunes

GLOBAL – Apple is in talks with News Corp to offer Fox TV shows for rent via iTunes. CBS, NBC Universal and ABC-owner Disney are reportedly also involved.

Audit Bureau of Circulations Singapore (ABC) issues stern warning to errant publishers
Mar 5, 2010
Kenny Lim

Audit Bureau of Circulations Singapore (ABC) issues stern warning to errant publishers

SINGAPORE - The Audit Bureau of Circulations Singapore (ABC) has issued stern warnings to several publications in the market that has continued to falsely claim they are still being audited by the ABC after their audit circulation has lapsed.

