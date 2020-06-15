abc
Former Unilever marketer Jerry Wright passes away
He worked in Asia, before returning to UK to shake up circulation auditing body.
Agricultural Bank of China picks OpenTide as digital AOR
BEIJING - OpenTide China has been selected as digital agency-of-record for Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) on an annual retainer basis.
Heineken’s entry in Myanmar sparks off beer war
ASIA-PACIFIC - Following the recent flurry of activity by cola companies, Heineken has re-entered Myanmar through a joint venture with privately-owned Alliance Brewery Company (ABC) to brew and sell its beers in the country.
ABC revamps guidelines, includes digital editions in circulation figures
SINGAPORE – The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) Singapore has revamped its guidelines to include digital editions of newspaper and magazine in circulation figures for the first time.
Apple in talks with Fox and ABC for programme rentals via iTunes
GLOBAL – Apple is in talks with News Corp to offer Fox TV shows for rent via iTunes. CBS, NBC Universal and ABC-owner Disney are reportedly also involved.
Audit Bureau of Circulations Singapore (ABC) issues stern warning to errant publishers
SINGAPORE - The Audit Bureau of Circulations Singapore (ABC) has issued stern warnings to several publications in the market that has continued to falsely claim they are still being audited by the ABC after their audit circulation has lapsed.
