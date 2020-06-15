He worked in Asia, before returning to UK to shake up circulation auditing body.
Sir Martin Sorrell's dramatic departure from WPP has rocked the ad industry. John Tylee examines how a man who never ran an ad agency rose to become a such a dominant force in marketing communications.
After a raft of ads that have come under criticism for consumers for being tasteless, John Tylee investigates whether brands are taking the concept of "purpose" too far.
Should brands—in the US, Britain or anywhere else—ever nail their political colours to the mast?
The Publicis Groupe's chief executive Maurice Lévy talks to John Tylee about the thorny issue of succession, the changing industry in 2016, and why he's not thinking about his legacy - yet.
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: International ambition drives many Asian brands, but they must channel it carefully.
