John Tylee

Former Unilever marketer Jerry Wright passes away
Advertising
Jun 15, 2020
He worked in Asia, before returning to UK to shake up circulation auditing body.

Sorrell departs WPP: how an outsider shaped the global ad industry
Advertising
Apr 15, 2018
Sir Martin Sorrell's dramatic departure from WPP has rocked the ad industry. John Tylee examines how a man who never ran an ad agency rose to become a such a dominant force in marketing communications.

Has the promise of brand purpose been overblown?
Analysis
May 29, 2017
After a raft of ads that have come under criticism for consumers for being tasteless, John Tylee investigates whether brands are taking the concept of "purpose" too far.

Is it ever right for brands to play politics?
Analysis
Nov 30, 2016
Should brands—in the US, Britain or anywhere else—ever nail their political colours to the mast?

Maurice Lévy: My successor will be named by end of 2016
Advertising
Dec 10, 2015
The Publicis Groupe's chief executive Maurice Lévy talks to John Tylee about the thorny issue of succession, the changing industry in 2016, and why he's not thinking about his legacy - yet.

The path from Asia to the world: A guide to going global
Analysis
Jun 27, 2014
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: International ambition drives many Asian brands, but they must channel it carefully.

