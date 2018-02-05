abbott
Nimble, lean and focused: The evolution of planners turned consultants
It's never easy setting up on your own, but clients are increasingly finding that a scaled-down, more agile strategy partner is the perfect fit.
Leo Burnett wins Abbott China’s infant milk powder account
This follows a competitive pitch faceoff with Havas in Dec 2017.
User-generated content: Should brands work with online talent?
SPIKES ASIA - Steph Bouvard from the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) moderated a forum panel that looked at how brands can work with user-generated content to create a strong word-of-mouth strategy and build trust.
Marketers awaken to potential of targetting 'silver-dollar' consumers
HONG KONG - The city's aging population is a fact of life, and although many older citizens have little money and others favour saving over spending, some agency executives argue that marketers have been neglecting an influential demographic segment.
UPDATE: TBWA considering options after Ideata’s sour internal management breakup
TAIPEI - Louis Kuo (郭文隆), client service head and partner at Ideata (異言堂廣告), TBWA’s long-term local agency partner in Taipei, has walked out with 14 staff and most of Ideata's MNC clients.
Abbott's new Ensure campaign alerts adults to importance of early heart protection
To enhance the brand’s affinity among its target middle-aged audience, multinational healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories has tasked Grey Hong Kong to create new thematic advertising for its Ensure brand of nutritional supplement.
