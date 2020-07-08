Diageo
Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO
Current CMO Julie Bramham will move into a global role within the brand as Warrier joins from PepsiCo.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Julie Bramham, Diageo
Julie Bramham oversees the marketing and product portfolio of dozens of brands in a critical market for Diageo, and does so while promoting progressive gender portrayals.
Diageo stops 'ineffective' advertising and promotional spend
Drinks giant said closure of bars and restaurants was having 'significant impact on the performance of our business'.
PHD and Omnicom Media Group capture Diageo global media account
Drinks giant reached decision despite coronavirus outbreak.
Diageo: Focus on effectiveness helped us up media spend by $260m
Drinks giant reported organic sales growth of 4% in last six months of 2019.
Diageo shortlists three agency groups in global media review
Payment terms have been issue for some participants.
