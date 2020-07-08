Diageo

Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO
Jul 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO

Current CMO Julie Bramham will move into a global role within the brand as Warrier joins from PepsiCo.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Julie Bramham, Diageo
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Julie Bramham, Diageo

Julie Bramham oversees the marketing and product portfolio of dozens of brands in a critical market for Diageo, and does so while promoting progressive gender portrayals.

Diageo stops 'ineffective' advertising and promotional spend
Apr 13, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Diageo stops 'ineffective' advertising and promotional spend

Drinks giant said closure of bars and restaurants was having 'significant impact on the performance of our business'.

PHD and Omnicom Media Group capture Diageo global media account
Mar 18, 2020
Gideon Spanier

PHD and Omnicom Media Group capture Diageo global media account

Drinks giant reached decision despite coronavirus outbreak.

Diageo: Focus on effectiveness helped us up media spend by $260m
Jan 31, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Diageo: Focus on effectiveness helped us up media spend by $260m

Drinks giant reported organic sales growth of 4% in last six months of 2019.

Diageo shortlists three agency groups in global media review
Jan 21, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Diageo shortlists three agency groups in global media review

Payment terms have been issue for some participants.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia