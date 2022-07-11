Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jul 11, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Deepika Warrier, Diageo

Warrier’s determination to support local ingredients and craftspeople is reaping rewards for the alcohol conglomerate.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Deepika Warrier, Diageo
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Deepika Warrier

Chief marketing officer
Diageo
India
New member  

Diageo India faced a tumultuous 2020 with the departure of previous CMO Julie Bramham as well as the sale of its wine business, incurring a loss of US$2.5 million for the company. When Deepika Warrier was sworn in as India CMO in 2020—following two illustrious decades at PepsiCo—things seemed to turn around for the brand. 

Warrier, together with newly instated CEO Hina Nagarajan, make up a women-forward leadership team. With this, fresher and more progressive marketing strategies have been put forward that’s already beginning to reap rewards for Diageo, such as a 10% YOY increase in sales in its last financial year. Because women are becoming an increasingly important growth cohort for the brand, Warrier and her team are redesigning strategies to cater to this group on top of the growing millennial segment who have come of legal drinking age. 

Craft—particularly local craft—has also been top-of-mind for Warrier. Internally, Diageo has set up a crafts council to more efficiently collaborate with local craftspeople and artisans. But one of the most notable craft efforts in Warrier’s portfolio so far has been the launch of Godawan earlier this year, a single-malt whisky product which uses barley from Rajasthan. Each bottle of this product is designed to be completely traceable right down to its ingredients, packaging material, the liquid, and even its water source. Designed as a premium offering for India’s affluent consumer group, Warrier said that the marketing around the product will be limited, so as to focus on advocacy and exclusivity. Adding to the local craft angle was the 2021 launch of Epitome Reserve, a small-batch artisanal rice whisky also using local ingredients. 

On the ESG side, Diageo laid out its 10-year sustainability plan which includes reaching more than one billion people with messages of alcohol moderation, changing the attitudes of five million drivers towards drink driving, and educating over 10 million people on the dangers of underage drinking. Through all of this, Warrier has had a busy year in revamping the brand catalogue as well as rethinking the role of a ‘progressive’ alcohol brand in the modern world—and Diageo is lucky to have her by its side. 

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, Mahindra & Mahindra
Marketing
Jul 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.