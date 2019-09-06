100
“We want to be 100 years young”: AIA CMO
The insurer is celebrating its centennial this year, and Stuart Spencer is already focused on how the brand can get ahead in the next century.
Ariel ‘Share the load’ tops 2017 Warc 100
P&G named top advertiser, while Vodafona takes pole as top brand.
Tencent tops Facebook for first time in BrandZ rankings
BEIJING - Tencent ranks 21st, with a value of US$27.2 billion, in Millward Brown's eighth annual BrandZ rankings, surpassing Facebook (31) for the first time.
Samsung breaks into top 10 list on Interbrand's annual global rankings
GLOBAL - Samsung's brand value has shot up 40 per cent over the past year, propelling the brand into the top 10 list for the first time, at No. 9 in Interbrand's annual global brand rankings.
Rally Malaysia gets 100Plus fans in a line for the olympics
KUALA LUMPUR - IPG Mediabrands' social marketing agency Rally is engaging Malaysia's Olympic fans with its 'Line to London' social-media app for isotonic sports drink 100Plus.
Nestle makes US$100m investment to target emerging wealth in Indonesia
WEST JAVA - With emerging markets strengthening its sales figures in the first half of 2010, Nestlé Indonesia has announced an investment of US$100 million with a focus on manufacturing nutrition-based branded products at affordable prices.
