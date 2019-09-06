100

Sep 6, 2019
Faaez Samadi

The insurer is celebrating its centennial this year, and Stuart Spencer is already focused on how the brand can get ahead in the next century.

Apr 4, 2017
Faaez Samadi

P&G named top advertiser, while Vodafona takes pole as top brand.

May 22, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - Tencent ranks 21st, with a value of US$27.2 billion, in Millward Brown's eighth annual BrandZ rankings, surpassing Facebook (31) for the first time.

Oct 3, 2012
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - Samsung's brand value has shot up 40 per cent over the past year, propelling the brand into the top 10 list for the first time, at No. 9 in Interbrand's annual global brand rankings.

Jun 7, 2012
Emily Tan

KUALA LUMPUR - IPG Mediabrands' social marketing agency Rally is engaging Malaysia's Olympic fans with its 'Line to London' social-media app for isotonic sports drink 100Plus.

Dec 10, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

WEST JAVA - With emerging markets strengthening its sales figures in the first half of 2010, Nestlé Indonesia has announced an investment of US$100 million with a focus on manufacturing nutrition-based branded products at affordable prices.

