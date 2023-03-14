Top honours at Kam Fan Awards go to Cheil, Saatchi & Saatchi, PHD

Samsung's 'Quest for Dyslexia' campaign by Cheil Hong Kong won the Grand Kam Fan Award at Monday night's Kam Fan Awards, presented by the HK4As. It also took home a total of eight awards, including 2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze awards at a ceremony organised at the West Kowloon Cultural District in Hong Kong. More than 300 guests including Kam Fan jury, marketers, brand owners, creatives and agency practitioners were in attendance.

In other honours, Saatchi & Saatchi Hong Kong was named Creative Agency of the Year on the back of 18 awards (including 'Merit' awards). PHD Hong Kong was named Media Agency of the Year. HSBC was the Client of the Year. Starting this year, HK4As has scrapped off the independent agency of the year award.

Other big winners include: Ogilvy and The Bread Digital took a total of 7 awards respectively and Grey, Edelman and M&C Saatchi Spencer each won 5.

See the full list of winners.