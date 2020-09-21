Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of September 21, 2020

Ketchum, DDB Group Melbourne, Heckler, Soothe Healthcare, Invnt Group, Colenso BBDO, TBWA and more to come, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover September 21 through 25, 2020. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Global communications agency Ketchum appointed Amy Nunnemacher as vice president of its Hong Kong office. Nunnemacher previously led global communications for Silver Spring Networks. She will drive client and strategy development of the agency’s content marketing hub, and management of the agency’s key corporate and technology clients.

DDB Group Melbourne appointed Mike Napolitano as managing director. Napolitano joins the agency after nine years at TBWA Melbourne. With more than 20 years in the industry, he has worked across most categories, including FMCG, automotive, financial services, government, sport and entertainment.

Design and animation house Heckler appointed director and designer Federico M.S. Mohr as creative director along with senior FX artist Cody Amos. Prior to joining Heckler Singapore, Mohr worked as a senior designer at Heckler’s Sydney headquarters, while Amos was previously at Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) in Singapore.

Soothe Healthcare, a home-grown Indian feminine and personal care company, appointed Samta Datta, as general manager, marketing, as a part of expansion of its management team. Datta will spearhead the company’s marketing function for all its brands: Paree, Pariz and Super Cutes diapers.

Invnt Group APAC announced three new hires, including Ee Chuan Fong as creative director for its branded content studio and content marketing agency, HEVĒ, in APAC, Colin Burling Blake as director of strategic accounts and Tim Prosser, who joins as senior graphic designer.

Colenso BBDO appointed Rob Campbell as chief strategy officer. He was most recently head of strategy for EMEA with R/GA. Before that he spent time at Deutsch in Los Angeles and was a longtime executive at Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai. He also works on a long-term creative project with Metallica ("Yes, THAT Metallica", as his LinkedIn profile puts it) and founded The School of Strategic Arts with Martin Weigel. Campbell will be relocating from the UK eventually, but is slated to begin work "virtually or IRL", at Colenso in early 2021.

TBWA named Ricci Meldrum, currently executive partner, as managing director of TBWA Melbourne, with immediate effect. She will continue to lead the ANZ business and will work with the executive group on broader agency initiatives. Her previous roles include managing partner at BMF, nearly 15 years at Clemenger BBDO, where she rose to executive director for FMCG, and stints at Y&R and PR Works. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

2 China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

4 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

6 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

7 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

8 Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

9 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

10 Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

Related Articles

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Advertising
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & Saatchi, Mirum and more
Advertising
Apr 28, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & ...

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, AnalogFolk, more
Advertising
Apr 13, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, ...

Move and win roundup: Frog, Dentsu, VML, Ogilvy, and more
Advertising
Mar 31, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Frog, Dentsu, VML, Ogilvy, ...

Just Published

TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC
Digital
6 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC

Council to provide recommendations to TikTok on content-moderation policies and how to address issues such as misinformation and minor safety within Asia-Pacific.

Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto battle for Uber Eats
Advertising
8 hours ago
Ad Nut

Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto ...

Special Group Australia unites the stars of Star Wars and Star Trek as Uber Eats takes the agency's 'Tonight I'll be eating' platform to North America.

'Second chance': The largest OOH campaign ever
Advertising
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

'Second chance': The largest OOH campaign ever

The World Out of Home Organization’s global #OurSecondChance campaign has filled 40,000 digital screens with estimated media value to date of US$40 million.

Managing the paranoia curve when selling your agency
Marketing
8 hours ago
Jeremy Keith

Managing the paranoia curve when selling your agency

An M&A advisor explains the rollercoaster of emotion you should expect when buying or selling an agency, and how to manage paranoia so it doesn't derail a deal.