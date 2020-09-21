Move and win roundup: Week of September 21, 2020

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover September 21 through 25, 2020.

Global communications agency Ketchum appointed Amy Nunnemacher as vice president of its Hong Kong office. Nunnemacher previously led global communications for Silver Spring Networks. She will drive client and strategy development of the agency’s content marketing hub, and management of the agency’s key corporate and technology clients.

DDB Group Melbourne appointed Mike Napolitano as managing director. Napolitano joins the agency after nine years at TBWA Melbourne. With more than 20 years in the industry, he has worked across most categories, including FMCG, automotive, financial services, government, sport and entertainment.

Design and animation house Heckler appointed director and designer Federico M.S. Mohr as creative director along with senior FX artist Cody Amos. Prior to joining Heckler Singapore, Mohr worked as a senior designer at Heckler’s Sydney headquarters, while Amos was previously at Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) in Singapore.

Soothe Healthcare, a home-grown Indian feminine and personal care company, appointed Samta Datta, as general manager, marketing, as a part of expansion of its management team. Datta will spearhead the company’s marketing function for all its brands: Paree, Pariz and Super Cutes diapers.

Invnt Group APAC announced three new hires, including Ee Chuan Fong as creative director for its branded content studio and content marketing agency, HEVĒ, in APAC, Colin Burling Blake as director of strategic accounts and Tim Prosser, who joins as senior graphic designer.

Colenso BBDO appointed Rob Campbell as chief strategy officer. He was most recently head of strategy for EMEA with R/GA. Before that he spent time at Deutsch in Los Angeles and was a longtime executive at Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai. He also works on a long-term creative project with Metallica ("Yes, THAT Metallica", as his LinkedIn profile puts it) and founded The School of Strategic Arts with Martin Weigel. Campbell will be relocating from the UK eventually, but is slated to begin work "virtually or IRL", at Colenso in early 2021.

TBWA named Ricci Meldrum, currently executive partner, as managing director of TBWA Melbourne, with immediate effect. She will continue to lead the ANZ business and will work with the executive group on broader agency initiatives. Her previous roles include managing partner at BMF, nearly 15 years at Clemenger BBDO, where she rose to executive director for FMCG, and stints at Y&R and PR Works.