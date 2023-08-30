Search
Green Mobility Solutions
4 days ago
A view from Dave Trott: Advertising as crossword clues
Advertising is often confusing, and while many believe there must be an underlying sense, the layers of meaning can be hard to decipher, says Dave Trott.
Aug 30, 2023
Why oil and gas companies are tapping influencers to clean up their image
Fossil fuel giants like Shell and BP are leaning on influencers to promote their green initiatives and rewards programs as ad giants address their role in the climate crisis.
