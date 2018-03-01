Data and creativity are the Montagues and Capulets of advertising, writes Tham Khai Meng, worldwide chief creative officer of Ogilvy & Mather. They are seen as polar opposites, yet when they combine they create something profound, like 'Romeo and Juliet.'
Forget Mad Men, the golden era of advertising is now. This is an age when brands fear the funny viral that can wreck their reputation, agencies know their work has to do much more than selling and consumers finally realise their true power. That should make for a fascinating Cannes this year, Tham Khai Meng writes.