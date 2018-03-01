Tham Khai Meng

Send feedback to Tham Khai Meng.
The right kinds of ads will take us to the stars
Advertising
Mar 1, 2018
Tham Khai Meng

The right kinds of ads will take us to the stars

Whether the ads of the future will inspire fear or wonder depends on how we use them, says Ogilvy's worldwide co-chairman and chief creative officer.

How storytelling defeated rationalism
Analysis
Dec 6, 2016
Tham Khai Meng

How storytelling defeated rationalism

After half-a-century, the necromancers have finally defeated rationalism.

Brave new world of VR, rather like the old one
Digital
Jul 28, 2015
Tham Khai Meng

Brave new world of VR, rather like the old one

As a companion piece to Campaign Asia-Pacific's July/August cover-feature on virtual reality, Tham Khai Meng, worldwide chief creative officer of Ogilvy & Mather offers his take on the subject.

Cannes predictions: Tham Khai Meng
Advertising
May 8, 2015
Tham Khai Meng

Cannes predictions: Tham Khai Meng

Tham Khai Meng, worldwide chief creative officer for Ogilvy & Mather, shares his predictions for APAC work likely to be lauded at this year's festival.

When Big Data meets Big Creativity, you get pure sex
Advertising
Oct 8, 2014
Tham Khai Meng

When Big Data meets Big Creativity, you get pure sex

Data and creativity are the Montagues and Capulets of advertising, writes Tham Khai Meng, worldwide chief creative officer of Ogilvy & Mather. They are seen as polar opposites, yet when they combine they create something profound, like 'Romeo and Juliet.'

Cannes Lions 2012: The new golden age
Advertising
Jun 18, 2012
Tham Khai Meng

Cannes Lions 2012: The new golden age

Forget Mad Men, the golden era of advertising is now. This is an age when brands fear the funny viral that can wreck their reputation, agencies know their work has to do much more than selling and consumers finally realise their true power. That should make for a fascinating Cannes this year, Tham Khai Meng writes.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia