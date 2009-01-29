Robin Hicks

Live Issue... Battered Batey looks for new role in changing times
Jan 29, 2009
Live Issue... Battered Batey looks for new role in ...

As Alan Fairnington (pictured) points out, most articles about Batey these days end up being negative.

Profile... Candid Singaporean out to revive ailing Tiger
Jan 15, 2009
Profile... Candid Singaporean out to revive ailing ...

Beer marketing veteran Edmond Neo is charged with restoring the city's famous brew to its former glory.

Live Issue... Emerging markets feel the heat as economies cool
Dec 11, 2008
Live Issue... Emerging markets feel the heat as ...

Asia's emerging markets have become a new focus for marketers over recent years.

Media Prima scales back expansion plan
Dec 8, 2008
Media Prima scales back expansion plan

KUALA LUMPUR - Media Prima has been forced to rethink aggressive regional expansion plans due to growing global economic pressures.

Profile... Low aims to make mio TV the market leader
Nov 27, 2008
Profile... Low aims to make mio TV the market leader

Mio TV chief Low Ka Hoe intends to turn SingTel into a world-class integrated multimedia firm.

Profile... National doctor finds shock is the best medicine
Oct 30, 2008
Profile... National doctor finds shock is the best ...

The head of Singapore's Health Promotion Board is unapologetic about employing some gruesome tactics.

