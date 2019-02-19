Louise George Kittaka

How to name a new brand in an age of global business
Insight
Feb 19, 2019
Louise George Kittaka

How to name a new brand in an age of global business

We explore the tricky business of christening a company or product destined for various different markets, without getting egg on your face.

Project Me: crafting a 'personal brand' for career success
Insight
Nov 30, 2018
Louise George Kittaka

Project Me: crafting a 'personal brand' for career ...

It can sometimes feel that everyone on LinkedIn is competing to make a name for themselves. But what's the best way to build a personal brand without seeming overly self-promoting—and what are the rewards?

Service with a (metallic) smile: Why robots rule the hospitality sector
Technology
Feb 7, 2018
Louise George Kittaka

Service with a (metallic) smile: Why robots rule ...

Novelty gives way to smarter business as more and more hotels embrace automation.

Why brands need to rethink their approach to ‘seniors’
Marketing
Aug 1, 2017
Louise George Kittaka

Why brands need to rethink their approach to ‘seniors’

Marketers are obsessed with senior consumers but still haven’t worked out how to address them in a meaningful, non-patronising way.

