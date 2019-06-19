Kim Benjamin

Mars reveals gender bias in own advertising
Advertising
Jun 19, 2019
Food company calls for greater diversity and less stereotyping in communications.

Huawei promotes credentials to UK businesses amid deepening US crisis
Marketing
Jun 5, 2019
Campaign by Ogilvy Hong Kong is running across print, digital and outdoor.

Steve Blakeman to lead global Nestle account at Mindshare
Media
May 30, 2019
Blakeman joins network from OMD.

SITE identifies Asia as region with
CEI News
May 23, 2019
APAC in particular could benefit from the organisation’s recently launched ‘Bangkok Manifesto’.

PCMA rolls out data intelligence service
CEI News
May 23, 2019
PCMA rolls out data intelligence service

Those signed up to the service will pay an initial set-up fee alongside a 12-month rolling licence, with the cost based on the size of the CRM database.

New Christchurch convention centre 'unaffected' by recent terror attacks
CEI News
May 22, 2019
"In the aftermath of the events in March, New Zealand showed what a compassionate place it is."

