The luxury company plays by its own distinct rules when it comes to marketing. Elsewhere in China's Top 100 Brands chart, Apple slips a few spots, while Uber plummets down the list.
We saw much longer strides in brand perception as a result of an intentional focus on service. The opposite is true for local losers, even if their drops are not as dramatic.
A dispute that resulted in a public argument outside WPP's Shanghai offices last October has now led to an official civil complaint.
Influencer marketing is a multi-billion dollar industry that is both glamorous and ugly. A discussion at our CampaignComms conference explored ideas like a Glassdoor equivalent for influencer reviews and a '4R' vetting criteria.
Huawei has taken over from Xiaomi as the top Chinese brand across APAC.
McDonald's and Starbucks triumphed over 230 other fast-food restaurant and coffee-shop brands in the whole of Asia Pacific.
