Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Send feedback to Jenny Chan 陳詠欣.
China's Top 100 Brands: Chanel the most wanted—again
Marketing
Jun 17, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China's Top 100 Brands: Chanel the most wanted—again

The luxury company plays by its own distinct rules when it comes to marketing. Elsewhere in China's Top 100 Brands chart, Apple slips a few spots, while Uber plummets down the list.

Didi Chuxing rides high in China while OTAs incur consumer wrath
Marketing
Jun 17, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Didi Chuxing rides high in China while OTAs incur ...

We saw much longer strides in brand perception as a result of an intentional focus on service. The opposite is true for local losers, even if their drops are not as dramatic.

Legal complaint filed in connection with confrontation at GroupM offices
Media
Jun 14, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Legal complaint filed in connection with confrontati...

A dispute that resulted in a public argument outside WPP's Shanghai offices last October has now led to an official civil complaint.

Influencer ethics and accountability: Where are they?
PR
Jun 12, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Influencer ethics and accountability: Where are they?

Influencer marketing is a multi-billion dollar industry that is both glamorous and ugly. A discussion at our CampaignComms conference explored ideas like a Glassdoor equivalent for influencer reviews and a '4R' vetting criteria.

Huawei vaults upward in brand ranking
News
Jun 11, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Huawei vaults upward in brand ranking

Huawei has taken over from Xiaomi as the top Chinese brand across APAC.

A McWin for McDonald's; big branding bucks for Starbucks
Stories
Jun 11, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

A McWin for McDonald's; big branding bucks for ...

McDonald's and Starbucks triumphed over 230 other fast-food restaurant and coffee-shop brands in the whole of Asia Pacific.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia