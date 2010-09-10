David Wolf

Parting advice for young marcomms people
Advertising
Sep 10, 2010
David Wolf

Parting advice for young marcomms people

To mark his final column for Media as the publications prepares to relaunch as Campaign, David Wolf, CEO of Wolf Group Asia, offers a few words of advice to young people looking to enter the industry

Time has come to debunk the myth of 'Brand China'
Marketing
Jul 21, 2010
David Wolf

Time has come to debunk the myth of 'Brand China'

David Wolf, CEO of Wolf Group Asia, explores the topic of 'Brand China' as a major discussion point among marketers over the last decade.

Wise PR counsel is as vital to CEOs as an army of lawyers
PR
Jun 16, 2010
David Wolf

Wise PR counsel is as vital to CEOs as an army of ...

David Wolf, CEO at Wolf Group Asia, advises CEOs in the region to shell out for intelligent and capable PR counsel as the BP oil spill and Foxconn suicides continues to dominate headlines across the world.

Why wait for Tudou to capture China's online viewers?
Digital
Apr 29, 2010
David Wolf

Why wait for Tudou to capture China's online viewers?

David Wolf, CEO of Wolf Group Asia, tells the industry to stop waiting for Tudou and Youku to reach Chinese netizens and show them the way instead.

Want a job in marketing? Get out and sell.
Marketing
Mar 22, 2010
David Wolf

Want a job in marketing? Get out and sell.

David Wolf, CEO of Wolf Group Asia, says in an age where social media rips down the barriers between marketers and consumers, there is no place in this business for someone who cannot make a sale.

