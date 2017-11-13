Clarissa Sebag-Montefiore

China’s next export boom: Innovative brands
Front and Centre
Nov 13, 2017
China’s next export boom: Innovative brands

‘Made in China’ is undergoing a revolution with world-leading innovation opening new doors. But even the best brands need strong marketing.

New ball game: Can consultancies simply buy creativity?
Analysis
Jun 27, 2017
New ball game: Can consultancies simply buy creativity?

Accountancy and consultancy firms are snapping up creative and design agencies in an aggressive move to eat adland’s lunch. But can they bridge the cultural divide?

New balls and rules for Asia, please
Analysis
May 30, 2017
New balls and rules for Asia, please

Sports organising bodies and entrepreneurs are stepping up to the plate to deliver new formats and fast-paced tournaments that will engage today’s connected Asian audiences.

Us vs them: Asian brand nationalism
Analysis
Feb 13, 2017
Us vs them: Asian brand nationalism

Rising protectionist sentiment worldwide is sparking fresh tensions. Asia is not immune—and neither are the big brands.

Diversity in APAC marketing and comms: Enough lip service
Analysis
May 9, 2016
Diversity in APAC marketing and comms: Enough lip ...

It’s time the industry stopped talking about diversity in the workplace and actually started to make it happen.

How Asia's ecommerce giants are burnishing their brands
Analysis
Jan 7, 2016
How Asia's ecommerce giants are burnishing their brands

Global ambitions and investor pressure prompt internet firms in China and India to change advertising tactics, writes Clarissa Sebag-Montefiore.

