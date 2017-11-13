‘Made in China’ is undergoing a revolution with world-leading innovation opening new doors. But even the best brands need strong marketing.
Accountancy and consultancy firms are snapping up creative and design agencies in an aggressive move to eat adland’s lunch. But can they bridge the cultural divide?
Sports organising bodies and entrepreneurs are stepping up to the plate to deliver new formats and fast-paced tournaments that will engage today’s connected Asian audiences.
Rising protectionist sentiment worldwide is sparking fresh tensions. Asia is not immune—and neither are the big brands.
It’s time the industry stopped talking about diversity in the workplace and actually started to make it happen.
Global ambitions and investor pressure prompt internet firms in China and India to change advertising tactics, writes Clarissa Sebag-Montefiore.
