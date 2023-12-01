Search
17 hours ago
Campaign announces 2024 event calendar
From awards to conferences, roundtables, and workshops, we have a variety of events that will help you grow, connect, and shine in the industry. Explore our event calendar for 2024 and register now
19 hours ago
OMD retains media duties for DFI Retail Group in APAC
Hong Kong-based retail conglomerate Dairy Farm first awarded its media account to OMD in 2019.
19 hours ago
'Next year is going to be about collapsing the ...
The economic climate and consumer behaviour have all changed. Meta's vice president for APAC shares trends that he thinks will define social media in 2024.
19 hours ago
40 Under 40 2023: Brian Tang, Tango Digital
Tang created the very first social listening and brand safety platform in the region, growing a new PRTech firm from Hong Kong to Singapore during the Covid pandemic.