You will love this ad, or his name isn't 'Curbside Larry'

Here's a work of genius from, of all places, a public library outside Houston, Texas. You're welcome.

Ad Nut has a soft spot for low-budget American ads featuring colourfully wacky characters who engage in the cringiest possible hard-sell tactics. Usually they're spouting low-low prices for used cars or home appliances.

The only thing Ad Nut would love more than an ad in that genre would be a spoof of the genre in service of a noble public good. So it's Ad Nut's lucky day, and yours too, thanks to the public library system of Harris County, Texas, which created the video below. In it, a bearded, loud, lovable, cowboy-hatted maniac calling himself Curbside Larry enthusiastically promotes pandemic-safe curbside pickup of books and DVDs, using a wide variety of props, catchphrases and powerful gestures.

It's a pitch perfect put-on of the genre, which reaches its peak when Curbside Larry asks, "What's all this cost? Just three low payments of zero, zero, zero dollars! It's crazy how much you get for free!"

The video has over 400,000 views on Twitter and has been covered by national US media.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

