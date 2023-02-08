Advertising Digital Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Sally Anderson, MetaDesign

From her native Australia to conquering the China market by creating and maintaining one of its leading creative agencies, Anderson has used her perfect blend of Western & Eastern sensibilities to become a well-recognised creative in Greater China and the region.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Sally Anderson, MetaDesign
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Sally Anderson

Group creative director, China
MetaDesign 
Beijing

For the past decade, Sally Anderson has dedicated her time to helping build and craft some of China’s biggest brandsx—including Taobao, Didi Chuxing, and Volkswagen China. 

As the Group Creative Director of MetaDesign, based in Beijing, she is the brains and the vision behind some of the most detailed and high-profile brand design projects released across China in recent years, earning her a reputation for being the go-to for creation, localisation and management of brand design systems in China. 

In the past year alone, Anderson has led her team to scoop an impressive slew of awards, including the coveted Red Dot Agency of the Year 2022: a very special honour, as no agency can apply for the title. It is the highest distinction in the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design. MetaDesign received this year’s much sought-after title in recognition for its consistent creative achievements at the highest levels. 

Aside from awards, this year Anderson contributed to winning a crucial retainer pitch with Volkswagen China and established strong C-level ties with this very important client that will lead to high-profile work for this brand in 2023. Additionally, her leadership and creative contribution to important branding projects for Pernod Ricard, Li Auto, and Ecarx ensured the delivery of outstanding creative work that received several gold and silver awards at the Transform Awards Asia.

As a leader, Anderson is a true champion of talent, regularly supporting designers to participate in career advancement programs, workshops, online seminars, and nominating them for local and international design juries. She has also joined the Publicis Groupe China jury for their young talent program called ROAR which creates opportunities and accelerates young talent with promotions and salary increases.

In addition, Anderson is a mentor to two female creative directors within the Publicis Groupe L’Avenir Program for female career development and creativity training. For over six months she will mentor two creative directors from Johannesburg and Hong Kong providing skills growth, creative training, career guidance and design craft direction.

Moving from her native Australia to China more than a decade ago, Anderson hasn't looked back and continues to cement her reputation as one of the leading creative leaders in China. With her perfect blend of Western & Eastern sensibilities, she has proven herself invaluable for a market with large multinational brands who need deep local cultural relevance.

 
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2023
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, Dentsu Creative
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.