Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Sally Anderson, MetaDesign

Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Sally Anderson

Group creative director, China

MetaDesign

Beijing

For the past decade, Sally Anderson has dedicated her time to helping build and craft some of China’s biggest brandsx—including Taobao, Didi Chuxing, and Volkswagen China.

As the Group Creative Director of MetaDesign, based in Beijing, she is the brains and the vision behind some of the most detailed and high-profile brand design projects released across China in recent years, earning her a reputation for being the go-to for creation, localisation and management of brand design systems in China.

In the past year alone, Anderson has led her team to scoop an impressive slew of awards, including the coveted Red Dot Agency of the Year 2022: a very special honour, as no agency can apply for the title. It is the highest distinction in the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design. MetaDesign received this year’s much sought-after title in recognition for its consistent creative achievements at the highest levels.

Aside from awards, this year Anderson contributed to winning a crucial retainer pitch with Volkswagen China and established strong C-level ties with this very important client that will lead to high-profile work for this brand in 2023. Additionally, her leadership and creative contribution to important branding projects for Pernod Ricard, Li Auto, and Ecarx ensured the delivery of outstanding creative work that received several gold and silver awards at the Transform Awards Asia.

As a leader, Anderson is a true champion of talent, regularly supporting designers to participate in career advancement programs, workshops, online seminars, and nominating them for local and international design juries. She has also joined the Publicis Groupe China jury for their young talent program called ROAR which creates opportunities and accelerates young talent with promotions and salary increases.

In addition, Anderson is a mentor to two female creative directors within the Publicis Groupe L’Avenir Program for female career development and creativity training. For over six months she will mentor two creative directors from Johannesburg and Hong Kong providing skills growth, creative training, career guidance and design craft direction.

Moving from her native Australia to China more than a decade ago, Anderson hasn't looked back and continues to cement her reputation as one of the leading creative leaders in China. With her perfect blend of Western & Eastern sensibilities, she has proven herself invaluable for a market with large multinational brands who need deep local cultural relevance.